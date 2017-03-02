Tipperary Garda Youth Awards Launched

Above: (Back) Inspector Edmund Golden, Cahir; Superintendent Patrick O’Connor, Tipperary Town, Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll, Cahir; Superintendent William Leahy, Clonmel; Superintendent Patrick Murphy, Thurles; Inspector Padraig Powell, Thurles. (Front) Chief Superintendent Catherine Kehoe, Thurles; Mr Henry Healy, Supermacs; Superintendent Robert Noonan, Nenagh.

On Tuesday, February 21, Tipperary Gardaí launched the Tipperary Garda Youth Award in association with Supermacs.

This is the second year of these awards in Tipperary and they were launched by Chief Superintendent Kehoe at Thurles Garda Station

Tipperary Gardaí will present the Tipperary Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2016, to celebrate and acknowledge young people between the ages of 13 and 19 and recognise the very positive contribution young people are making in their communities in the county. Gardaí continue to work in partnership to create safer communities for all.

Awards will be considered for nominated young people who, by their activities, make their communities a better place to live in, or who have shown great determination in their own lives. A Judging panel will adjudicate and decide the recipients.

The members of the Judging panel for these awards include Brendan Cummins (former Tipperary Hurler), Gerard O’Brien, (Circuit Court Judge), and Henry Healy from Supermacs.

Application forms will be available at Garda Stations in Thurles, Nenagh, Clonmel, Cahir and Tipperary or by downloading from www.garda.ie . An electronic version of the form is available and/or any queries in relation to the event or completed application forms can be emailed to tipperarygardayouthawards@gmail.com

The deadline for receipt of applications is Friday, March 17, 2017, at 12 midnight.

The judging panel will adjudicate on the applications and determine the final award winners who will be notified in writing by the Chairperson on or before April 1.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Garda College Templemore on a date to be confirmed in April.