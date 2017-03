Cannabis herb with a combined street value of €750 was seized by Gardaí in Cahir last week.

A 27 year-old man was arrested when he was found in possession of cannabis worth €500 during a house search in an estate on the Ardfinnan Road.

In a separate incident two juveniles were found in possession of €250 worth of cannabis in Cahir town.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in both incidents.