The Nationalist readers tip Missionary Priest for Peace Prize

Readers of The Nationalist online have tipped missionary priest Fr Patrick Devine as a worthy winner of this year’s Tipperary International Peace Prize.

Fr Devine is one of six nominees for this year’s award.

The poll is running on The Nationalist website and has no connection with the Tipperary Peace Prize Committee or the judging. However it is an interesting look at public opinion.

There was some controversy when the nominees were announced, earlier this year, as among them is Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness.

Other nominees include human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Amnesty Ireland (International), Lady Rabab al Sadr and the Syrian White Helmets.

Currently the poll shows...

Fr Patrick Devine 56%

Martin McGuinness 35%

Syrian White Helmets 3%

Amnesty International (Ireland) 3%

Amal Clooney 2%

Lady Rabab al Sadr 0%

You can still tell us what you think and cast a vote by clicking here

Or read all about the six nominees.