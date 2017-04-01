Turning Tipperary into a tourist hub

A new tourism campaign aimed at marketing Tipperary as the foremost inland tourist destination in Ireland was launched in the Rock of Cashel on Thursday evening.

‘Time to take it all in’ will form the centrepiece slogan to the marketing drive, aimed at promoting the Premier County as one of the top three destinations in Ireland’s ‘Ancient East’.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Deputy Patrick O’Donovan said the promotion of the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East, is “beginning to bear fruit.”

Tipperary offers a package of “authentic experiences” that few other counties can rival.

“You’re very fortunate where you’re situated, with two international airports nearby, criss-crossed by a major motorway, and within touching distance of the three largest cities in the country,” said Minister O’Donovan.

Tipperary will be marketed for the first time as a “single entity, with a single brand,” said County Chief Executive Joe MacGrath.

“For many years, this county was fractured into two parts, but in 2014, a decision was made that this County would be marketed as a single county, and today marks the achievement of that very single purpose.”

The aim is to showcase the abundance of visitor experiences that Tipperary has to offer, from ancient sites to historic landmarks, vibrant activities, authentic cultural trips, fun-filled family adventures, gourmet treats and contemporary hospitality offerings.

A new suite of marketing materials is now available from Tipperary Tourism and every tourism provider in the county is encouraged to get behind the new branding and use the new marketing collateral to market Destination Tipperary (www.tipperary.com).

The ‘Strategic Tourism Marketing, Experience and Destination Development Plan 2016–2012’ aims at building on the 184,000 international visitors, and 217,000 domestic visitors, who came to Tipperary last year, amounting to a tourism spend of €103m.

The new logo resembles the Romanesque arches of the Rock of Cashel’s Cathedral, while the slogan “time to take it all in” implies a “slow, real, authentic opportunity to de-stress, and re-connect”.

The Rock is the second most visited tourist site in Ireland, said County Council chairperson Siobhán Ambrose. Some 2.1m visited Ireland in Q4 of last year, “but the task is to get those 2.1m from the airports to Tipperary”.

Elizabeth Nallen Bowen of the Minella Hotel, and Marie Phelan, chief Tourism Development Officer with Tipperary County Council, were central to bringing the new campaign to fruition.

Ms Bowen said the vision is of a Tipperary that is the “undiscovered heartland of Ireland, abundant, authentic, yet-to-be discovered experiences, but rooted in a land even more ancient than the historic buildings which remain, yet fully in harmony with the modern world.”

Ms Phelan said Tipperary offers an attractive package of hillwalking, festivals, sport, heritage, and local food produce, all within easy drive to Ireland’s major cities.

Damian Clifford, Creative Director of ‘One Little Studio’, designing the new brand, said the theme of time, combined with the arches of the Rock, give Tipperary a “timeless quality.

“It’s inviting you to come to Tipperary, and it’s very simple, and brings a modern edge to the heritage aspects of the “county”, he stated.