Brave Brig's Battle to Beat Life-threatening Cancer

A caring Clonmel woman who dedicated herself to others for many years is now relying on us to get her the lifesaving treatment she needs to beat cancer.

Brave Brig Cahill is fighting non-hodgkins lymphoma and believes the way to beat her illness is be travelling to the UK for treatment.

Just three days ago an appeal for financial support to do this went ‘live’ on crowd-funding site ‘Go Fund Me’ and already 675 people have donated almost €27,000 of the €100,000 goal!

Brig’s Battle began just over a year ago when she went to hospital with a pain in her shoulder. She thought the pain was from over-doing it on the dead lifts as she had just passed all her exams and was on her journey to becoming an incredible fitness instructor.

Doctors were baffled for nine weeks and couldn’t figure out what was wrong. Then the horrific day came when Brig was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma cancer, but Brig was brave and decided she was going to fight this head on. With the help of her family and friends she knew she could beat this.

Brig went through many treatments for six months, throughout she attended many scans to see the progress and with every result Brig took a blow that her tumours were not shrinking.

The doctors completed more tests on Brig and finally realised she had been mis diagnosed and was now labelled with non-hodgkins lymphoma cancer, another blow but Brig was determined to fight on.

It has now unfortunatly come to a time where St.Vincents hospital (whom have been amazing) can offer no more but they believe in Brig like all of her friends and believe if she travels to the UK that there will be hope for her treatments.

Brig dedicated herself to Rehabcare, Clonmel for eight years, supporting people with mental health issues and intellectual disabilities. Her friends at Rehabcare, along with all her friends and family, now believe it is our turn to support her. They have set up a Go Fund Me page to try raise much needed funds for Brig to travel to the UK for treatment and also to send her to Lourdes in September 2017.

“So we ask people to give what they can as everything counts so we can get Brig to her 30th birthday and see our healthy and happy friend back again.”

To donate to Brig’s fund, and read more about her fight and determination to get back to full health, click here for the Go Fund Me page.