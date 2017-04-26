Art sale to raise funds for Carrick-on-Suir festival 

The Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail artists will host their annual Art Benefit Party at the Tudor Artisan Hub in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm.

For this art sale, local artists are creating art works on a 12" round canvas, which are donated to the sale to raise funds for the Clancy Brothers Festival Art Trail.

Each painting will be exhibited in the Tudor Artisan Hub and available for a ‘blind lottery’ sale for only €25. The number of artworks is limited, so visit the Hub early to be in with a chance to get your hands on this art deal for a mere fraction of its worth.

Tickets for the Art Benefit Party evening cost €5 and will be available on the door.

They will include an art exhibition, live music and refreshments.

For further information please email clancybrothersfestival@gmail.com or call (086) 256 0609.