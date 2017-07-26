Water supply disruptions in Clonmel today

A wide area to the north of Clonmel could be without water today as Irish Water carry out works.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Ard Gaoithe, Clonmel, Ard Gaoithe Business Park, Longfield Estate, Ard na Sidhe, Ard Gaoithe Drive, Gortnasmul, Kylemore, Dromard Crescent, Dromard Close, Auburn Park, Auburn Close, Auburn Green, Cashel Court, Ard Csoin, Dromala, Ard Aoibheann, Barnard, The Halting Site on Heywood Road and surrounding areas in Co. Tipperary.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 5pm today.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, quote this unique alert reference number: TIP012462.