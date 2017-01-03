Willie Maxey will be missed by his family and friends

The death occurred on Friday, December 16, at South Tipperary General Hospital, of Willie Maxey, Ballinure. He was in his 91st year and up to a very short time before his passing he was cared for at home by his daughter Marie and grandson David.

Willie was born in Garryclougher, Cahir, and as a teenager growing up he was involved in drama. At the age of 18, like many of his time, he went to England for a while to seek a living and on his return went to Ballycarron where he looked after the dairy farm for the Sisters of Mercy there.

In 1947, Willie married Joan Coughlan from Lagganstown and in 1960 they moved from Ballycarron to Ballinure where he became a foreman of the nearby Noan Estate. As herdsman there, he was occupied in looking after the sheep and the cattle. He loved sheep and on retirement kept some on his own land. He trained sheep dogs and was engaged in sheep shearing for his neighbours.

Willie and Joan quickly adapted to their new surroundings in Ballinure and Dualla and engaged with the local community. Willie was actively involved in the Shamrock Athletic Club founded by PJ Nash, Noreen Bulfin and his wife Joan. He loved animals and sport and had a particular interest in fox hunting.

His son in law Jimmy O’Gorman, married to his daughter Marie, predeceased him in 2007 at the early age of 54 years and Joan passed away in 2010. Since then, he has been lovingly cared for by Marie and his grandson David.

In latter years when his sight became impaired and he always maintained a positive outlook and at home his faithful dog Jewels whom he rescued was his constant companion. He loved company and was very sociable and his home which was an open house was referred to as “Mother Hubbard's”.

His remains which were reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel, were removed on Saturday, December 17, to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and after Requiem Mass on the following day celebrated by Fr. Peter Brennan PP Clonoulty, assisted by Fr. James O’Donnell PP Killenaule; Fr. Joe Egan PP Boherlahan Dualla and Fr. Thomas Dunne CC Boherlahan Dualla, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Willie is survived by his son John, daughter Marie, grandchildren David, Nigel and Orla, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended. Peace to his soul.