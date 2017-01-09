Billy Scanlon will be remembered as a gentleman

We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the late Billy Scanlon, Cloughcarrigeen, who passed away recently.

Billy was an extraordinary gentleman, totally devoted to his wife and family, his life-long motto was everything in its place at all times.

Possessing the most organised garage and shed, one would ever come across, Billy’s excellent organisational skills spread into all aspects of his working and social life. Never would Billy allow anything to be out of place, neatness was his hall mark.

Billy was involved with the motor trade for a large part of his working life, having grown up with the family business in Thurles.

Billy moved around the country and eventually settled many years ago in Kilsheelan with his wife Joan; it was always Billy and Joan together, seldom on their own for any appreciable amount of time, they were such a close couple.

Never one to sit on his laurels, Billy’s entrepreneurship and willingness to improve saw him develop his own business in the delivery sector. The care and attention Billy gave to every facet of the business saw him develop a loyal customer base that totally appreciated his dedication and work ethic which always resulted in items being delivered on time, even at the most inconvenient request. Never would a week pass by but Billy would be out washing and taking the best care of his well known van.

An accomplished musician, Billy’s skillset saw him branch into music composition, a most rare talent.

As Fr. PJ summed it up so appropriately in his lovely homily, Billy Scanlon was a genuine gentleman who could never do enough for his wife, family and neighbours.

And in fitting symbolic family values, Mark and Robert spoke so glowingly and movingly about his life as well as reciting the well chosen readings.

We offer the sympathy of the community to his wife, Joan, his sons Mark and Robert, his sister Anna, extended families and his many friends.