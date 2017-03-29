Sr Catherine dedicated her life to the missions in Nigeria

Sr. Catherine (Kathleen), who gave many years of missionary service in Nigeria, was called home to God on Monday March 2.

Below are some thoughts shared by Sr. Maria Lee, OLA Provincial Secretary, at Sr. Catherine's funeral. May she rest in peace. (OLA are the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles).

Sr. Catherine was born in Donaskeigh, Tipperary, on December 2, 1931, the second daughter of eight children. As she says in her memoirs her father was a farmer and as they grew up all the children helped with the farm work, milking, weeding, and so on.

Catherine says she first thought of being a nun when she was in Curraghpoor National School, influenced by accounts of their life of self-sacrifice and prayer. It is not surprising then that, later on, during a retreat in the Convent of Mercy Secondary School in Carrick on Suir, where she was a boarder, she decided to join a missionary congregation. She fulfilled her dream of doing so on 5th September 1949 when she entered Ardfoyle.

Having completed her postulancy and novitiate with her two companions, Srs. John Vianney and Eithne who are here with us today, Catherine was professed 65 year ago, on 8th March 1952. From the beginning Catherine was faithful to her commitments, devoted to duty and responsible. Her spirituality was simple and straightforward like her patron St. John the Baptist. She loved the scriptures and particularly the Psalms. Later that year she started studies at U.C.C. which she seemed to enjoy and take in her stride.

A true daughter of our founder Fr Planque, Catherine had her heart set on the missions. She could truly echo his words ‘I live only for the Missions’ and as she says herself she was disappointed when, following her degree in 1955, she was sent to Rostrevor to teach in the Juniorate.

But, being Catherine, she accepted this appointment in obedience and settled into the work. However, she didn’t have to wait long to have her desire for Africa fulfilled. She was soon appointed to Ijebu Ode, Nigeria and in September 1956 set off on her first missionary journey. It was a small school at that time. She loved the girls and found them eager to learn. She taught them Maths, Geography, Latin and Singing. (As you know she had a most beautiful singing voice.) She led groups of Legion of Mary members on Peregrinatio.

When Catherine came on her second home-leave in 1962 she was informed that she would study for her Higher Diploma that year. While doing so she also recruited teachers for Nigeria, several of whom have kept in touch with her down the years. Last summer many of her past students came here to Ardfoyle to show their gratitude to her for all she did for them and today they have come to be with us and to honour Sr. Catherine once again. Thank you. You are very welcome.

On her return to Nigeria in 1963 Catherine was asked to take over as Principal of the School and in all she was to spend 21 years in Ijebu Ode. One of the Sisters who lived with Catherine there says of her:

“Sr. Catherine was a prayerful, simple and hard-working Sister. You were as likely to meet her rushing for class clutching her Maths books as heading for some part of the compound with a hammer or spanner or whatever tool she needed to mend some fault or other. Sister could enjoy life too, had a very good sense of humour and it is not for nothing that we have Ijebu Ode associated with the Ijebu Gallop and our Bridge or 110 Card Games. She would also organize a few days at Lekke Beach over the Christmas holidays.

She loved her students and left no stone unturned to provide every opportunity for them in the academic field. She had a wonderful singing voice and her choirs entered many competitions. She was interested too in their Physical and Social development and they could participate in a variety of games. Twice a week she drove the School Bus herself to a local swimming pool where she taught them swimming”.

But life has its ups and downs and when one is as honest, open and direct as Sr. Catherine one is bound to meet with difficulties at times: For Catherine these sometimes came through coping with Staff, having to suspend girls, standing up for what she believed to be right, being obliged to refuse admission to children in a school that grew bigger with the passing years. In 1977 Catherine asked for a sabbatical and attended Miltown Park, Dublin. Sadly that same year her eldest brother Leo was terminally ill and his illness and death in 1978 pained her deeply.

She returned to Nigeria in October 1978, assigned to Oke Offa Community. She was also a member of Staff of OLA Secondary School where she taught Maths. The next year she was asked to go to Maryhill in charge of the Community and also to look after junior professed Sisters. During those years Catherine was Superior in Ibadan Area. An honest, straightforward woman, very selfless and unassuming, she was devoted to the ‘common life’ and although she kept her commitments with great fidelity and never sought or allowed herself privileges or creature comforts she didn’t impose her standards on others. In her dealings with others whom people found difficult Catherine genuinely failed to see the difficulty and these ‘troublesome’ people thrived under her influence!

In 1981 Catherine was elected Provincial Superior of the Irish Province which at that time was extensive and included Ireland, England, Nigeria and Ghana. Catherine says herself that she took her election as God’s will for her and she determined to do what she could and leave it in God’s hands. I am told that she was very good at delegating responsibility to members of her council whom she found very supportive and understanding and consulted on all matters relating to the Province.

Catherine found her visits to the missions during those years very pleasant experiences. The Sisters were very welcoming and ready to help in any way they could. Difficult decisions, such as handing over apostolates, had to be made but again the Sisters were very cooperative. Catherine was re-elected Provincial for a second mandate in 1986. In Nigeria preparations were underway and in March 1990 Nigeria became an independent Province.

Following her 9 years as Provincial Superior, Catherine had a very well-deserved 3-month Sabbatical in Rome. But Nigeria was calling her once again and in Sept. 1991 she returned there, appointed to Maryland where she was in charge of the Community and managed the Private Primary School, keeping the accounts and looking after general maintenance. Her years in Maryland were peacefully and happy.

Catherine was much loved by the African Sisters she lived with. When they come together, even today, the refrain is “Do you remember?” and it is always a very positive and happy remembrance of their time with her. She usually came for coffee break to the Provincialate and as one Sister says: “I for one went back to work refreshed, not just by the coffee but by just being there with Catherine”.

But Catherine’s days in Nigeria were coming to an end and in spite of her great passion for mission in March 2001 illness forced her to return to Ireland where reluctantly she accepted the Doctor’s advice to remain. She says herself that she was glad to be given some assignments here - helping to collect mite boxes, typing in the Provincialate, singing in the Choir and making herself generally useful.

How can one reduce the work of a life-time of 85 years into so brief a telling? For some time now, Catherine has been confined by illness to the Infirmary, not easy for one who was so active and independent.

Our thanks to the Infirmary and House Staff for their loving care and attention to Sister during her years of illness, to the House Council and all the Sisters in Ardfoyle for their love and concern shown in so many ways.

To Catherine’s family, whom she loved very dearly, with great loyalty, fidelity and a keen interest in your activities and welfare, thank you for having supported her during her missionary life and for being faithful to her until the end. May God console you all at this time of loss.

Thanks to the SMA Fathers for your friendship and for always being there for us in our times of need.