Popular Clonmel lady Sally Quirke passes away

Clonmel is sadenned today in the wake of the death of a popular local lady.

Sally (Sara) Quirke (nee McNally) Raheen Road, Clonmel, and late of Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo, passed away peacefully yesterday, Tuesday, April 4, at home with her husband and children.

Sally was recently predeceased by her daughter Nuala in Australia, she was also predeceased by her grandson Timmy.

A former Lady Captain at Clonmel Golf Club, Sally was very well known in the Clonmel community. She was also invovled with the running of the successful Clonmel Show.

Sally is deeply regretted by her loving husband Dr. Richard, her children Caroline, Frank, Liz, Mike and Sally-Ann, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and adoring grandchildren, brother Michael, sisters Peggy, Annie, Eileen and Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel, this evening (Wednesday) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Thursday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Clerihan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society.