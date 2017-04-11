Frank Dowling had a kind word for all he met

The death occurred recently of Frank Dowling, Ballyboy, East Clogheen. Frank was known far and wide and always had a kind word for all he would meet.

He was a great supporter of his beloved Ballylooby/ Castlegrace GAA club and was on the sideline for every match shouting advice to his team. His other love was soccer and attended almost every game in Dublin.

Frank is survived by his sister Marian, brothers Paddy, Dan and Tom, and all his extended family. Following requiem mass in Duhill church he was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.