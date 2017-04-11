The sudden death of Dermot Wall, Main Street, Clogheen, shocked the whole community last Sunday.

Dermot was an employee of An Post for many years in the Clogheen area. His two hobbies were golfing and photography and accomplished both to a very high standard.

Dermot is survived by his daughter Sarah, sons David and Liam, brothers Michael, Liam and Thomas, sisters Ann and Miriam, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and all his extended family. Burial took place following requiem mass in Shanrahan Cemetery. May he rest in peace.