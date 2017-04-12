In memory of the late John O'Brien

The death occurred on April 7, at Cork University Hospital, of John O'Brien, 2 O'Neill Crowley Terrace, Mitchelstown, and formerly for Boher, Kilbehenny.

The late John was very popular locally. There was a large and represented attendance at the removal on Sunday evening from the Chapel of Rest Baldwin St to the Parish Church and also at the Requiem mass and burial on Monday, interment took place to the adjoining cemetery.

To his wife Margaret (nee O'Donnell), daughter Mary (Sheehan), grandchildren Kevin, Paul, Carmel, great grandchildren Rachael, Louise, Melissa, Sean, Alice, Pierre, son in law Mike, brothers Mikey and Danny, sister Margaret O'Callaghan, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends we tender our sincere sympathy.