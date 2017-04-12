Kathleen Hickey was a much loved teacher

The death occurred, unexpectedly on March 31, of Kathleen Hickey, Park, Galbally.

The late Kathleen was a special needs teacher in Ballygiblin and was very known locally. Her popularity was borne out in the very large and represented attendance at the removal from Fraser's Funeral Home Galbally on Tuesday evening and also at the Requiem Mass and burial in Galbally the following day.

To her husband Declan, son Kieran, daughters Amie and Orla, brothers Roger and Tommy, sister Sarah, extended family relatives and friends we tender our sincere sympathy.