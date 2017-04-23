A Career of Service to Tipperary Farmers

The recent death of Michael Maher, Holycross has been rightly remembered by local newspapers and national press. The main focus of the tribute was on Michael’s hurling career and contribution to the GAA, which included 5 All Ireland medals, success at club level, (Holycross), at county level and at Provincial level (Munster). Later, Michael played a significant role as a voluntary administrator including serving as County Chairman of Tipperary GAA board.

In his professional career, Michael Maher was an Agricultural Science graduate who achieved a Masters Degree in Agriculture from UCD in 1953. His first appointment were teaching for a year under Limerick VEC and for two years in Advisory work under Limerick County Committee of Agriculture.

In 1956, he was appointed as a permanent Agricultural Advisor in South Tipperary for the Clonmel area. For the next fifteen years Michael made a major contribution to the development of many of the farms in his area as well as in Agricultural Education and Training carried out by the advisory service. Many farmers remembered his classes in the Winter Farm Courses during that period.

His interest in farm organisations, particularly Macra na Feirme which he saw as a vehicle for changing attitudes and providing a wide range of social and educational opportunities for its members was demonstrated by his regular featuring as an adjudicator of Macra Debating and Public Speaking competitions. The profile of Macra na Feirme was on an upward curve from the 1950’s for the next 25 years.

It was with the support of Agricultural Advisors like Michael Maher that helped make Macra na Feirme an organisation for change in the years leading up to Ireland’s accession to the Common Market (EEC) in 1973.

In 1971, Michael was appointed Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer for South Tipperary, based in Clonmel. He served in this position for more than a decade. Advisors and office staff who worked with him at that time remember his great capacity to run efficient and timely meetings. He encouraged new ideas and lines of discussion with little interest in people repeating what had already been contributed. The advisory service offices in South Tipperary at that period included Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Cashel and Cahir.

The decade of the 1970s and early 1980s saw major changes in Irish farming following Ireland’s membership of the EEC. Major farm investment through borrowing to upgrade farmyard facilities and increase stock numbers was followed by a massive credit crisis and many farming families found themselves under severe financial pressure as interest rates reached 18 – 22% per annum. A joint initiative between the IFA and the Advisory service saw the setting up of a Credit sub-group – farmers from the IFA and Agriculture Advisors who put endless hours into rescue plans to enable individual farmers get readjustment on their repayment schedules with the Banks. Furthermore, an interest subsidy was negotiated with the Government for farmers with plans.

In June, 1983, Michael Maher was appointed a Chief Agricultural Officer (CAO) for North Tipperary, based in Thurles. His time was shared between Nenagh and Thurles as the two main offices for the Advisory Service in North Tipperary. Two developments that impacted on the service for the next decade were an increased emphasis by Government on Rural Development and also a move towards greater specialisation within the Advisory service. Much advisory work in the early to mid-1980’s centred around farm planning under the Farm Modernisation Grants Scheme and Planning for farmers in financial difficulty to avail of the reduced interest subsidy scheme.

On his retirement in 1995, Michael Maher had completed over 40 years of service to farming. Most of his years were served in his native county, the final 12 years as Chief Agricultural Officer for North Tipperary. He witnessed many changes both on farms and farming practices and in the operation of the Advisory Service. Initially it was run by the County Committee of Agriculture – a sub-committee of the County Council. Later, it became independent of local political influence under the national organisation ACOT. We now know the service as Teagasc, the national organisation which encompasses the Research, Advisory and Education Programmes on Agriculture and its related sectors.

Michael is remembered by countless farmers in Tipperary for his positive attitude to farming and the education and training necessary to be good at the job. He was helpful in his advice to young farmers on how they should equip themselves to play a full and meaningful role in their chosen career. To his wife Margaret, son and daughters, we extend our sympathy.

Willie J Dwyer.