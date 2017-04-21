THE LATE LUCY (KIRBY) LONERGAN

Mrs Lucy (Kirby) Lonergan of Greystone St., Carrick-on-Suir died after a short illness at her home surrounding by her familyon Tuesday, March 21. Lucy was born in 1923 and would have been 94 on her next birthday.

Following prayers at Walsh’s Funeral Home her remains were removed to St Nicholas’s Church and were received by Fr Paul Waldron PP. Requiem Mass was celebrated by Fr Waldron, assisted by Canon Edmond Cullinan, Cathedral Waterford, Fr Jimmy Browne, Fr Selva, Fr Michael O‘Byrne PP Ballyduff / Portlaw with Fr Tom Flynn PP of St Molleran's in attendance.

The readings were recited by her grandchildren Mary Finucane and Barry Lonergan and Prayers of the Faithful were read by her grandchildren Mary, Laura, Alan, Sarah and her nephew Terry Reynolds, England.The bread and wine were brought to the altar by her nieces Kathleen Long, Clonmel and Pauline Turner, England.

Sacred hymns were sung by Mala Raggett with music by Tony Egan. A eulogy was given by her son Michael and a reflection was recited by Ann Lonergan.

Interment took place in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrickbeg where Fr Paul Waldron officiated at the graveside. After the final prayers, her son Michael sang "The Two Carrick Smashers ", a well known Carrick song associated with Greystone Street where Lucy was born and lived all her life.

Lucy is survived by her daughters Maureen Finucane, Friary Heights and Cilla McGrath, Lissadell; her sons Paddy, Clairin; Michael, O’Hickey Place; Gerard, Piltown; Anthony, England; Paul, Greystone St; Karl, Greenhill Village; daughters in-law Ann, Catherine, Bernie, Annemarie, Katie and son-in-laws Paddy Finucane and Jim McGrath. She is also survived by all her nieces and nephews, her 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

In the eulogy, Michael said his mother was the last of 13 children born to Patrick Kirby and Mary Ryan, who had a very successful poultry business in Greystone St. back in 1917. It employed 50 people in the busy season exporting chickens, turkeys and geese to England. She never knew her father as he passed away six months before she was born at the early age of 49.

Her mother died at the age of 52 when Lucy was only 12, so her childhood memories were very sad and she spoke about this a lot over the years.

The house in Greystone St. was one of the finest houses in Carrick and her father had one of the first motor cars at the time. He was also a Peace Commissioner back in 1920.

Lucy went to school in the local Mercy Convent across the road and when her mother died she went to live and work for her aunts Josey and Bridie Ryan of Sir John's Rd., Carrick. Her other siblings emigrated to America and England. She worked hard milking cows delivering milk from 7am until 7pm seven days a week in all kinds of weather but she enjoyed her time with her aunts.

She married Mickey Lonergan of Macreary in 1942 and the couple had 8 children, two girls and six boys. They lived in the family house in St John's Terrace for 10 years and then moved back to Greystone St. until the house was demolished for development in 1997 by Supervalu. Lucy and Mickey and their son Paul then moved to another house across the street. Mickey passed away in March 1999 at the age of 74.

Michael said his mother had a great faith and devotion. She visited Lourdes and Fatima many times with her step-sister Birdie Murphy, Mooncoin, which she enjoyed very much. They had a great bond together. She loved her visits to the Novena in Knock every year. She had a great devotion to Our Lady of Knock. He recalled that any time he called into his mother she always had her rosary beads in her hands. She received The Messenger magazine for years and always enjoyed reading its stories.

She enjoyed her weekly trips to the Day Care Centre and to the monthly senior citizens parties where she loved to listen to the music and meet all her friends. She loved the summer trips with Faugheen ICA. She also had a great love for animals and they were treated like royalty in Greystone Street.

Although her sight failed totally in 2014, she did not let this get her down.

Lucy always said her "hands were her eyes" and she loved the daily visits of her home help Mary Barrett. Michael said Mary was inspirational, very caring and loving to his mother over the past 9 years.

Michael also recalled that his mother loved listening to Tipp FM to keep up with all the local news and deaths and to Johnny Barry's show on KCLR at the weekends. She also loved listening to Mass on the church radio every day and enjoyed the first Friday visits by Canon Edmond Cullinan and then with Fr Paul Waldron.

He said Lucy always had a lovely smile and a pleasant personality and loved being out and about meeting people.

She loved her trips to the Imperial Hotel in Cork and the Granville Hotel in Waterford for dinner and to Marty’s Pantry in Sean Kelly Square in Carrick for her mini dinner every day. She also enjoyed visits to Marks & Spencers for her clothes and a cappuccino coffee after the shopping.

"We have been very fortunate to have mother for so long and, on behalf of our family, I would like to acknowledge all that our brother Paul has done for mam over all the years.

"Paul has lived with Mam all his life and he has been her rock for all those years attending to all her needs.”

Michael thanked the Dr Roche Nagle GP Practice and especially Dr Rosie Grant for all her care and attention to Lucy, the doctors, nurses and staff at South Tipperary General Hospital, the South Tipp Hospice and Home Care Team, Patrick and staff at the Haven Pharmacy and her home helps Mary Barrett and Patrica Dowley for all their love and care.

"Today we don’t mourn Lucy’s passing but celebrate her long life. We were very grateful and fortunate to have mother for so long to enjoy our children growing up and all our grand children whom she loved. Today we say goodbye to the last of "The Carrick Smashers from Up Greystone Street"," Michael's eulogy concluded.