Family, music and dancing were abiding passions for the late Bobbie O'Brien

There was profound sadness in the Clogheen community and well beyond at the recent passing of a hard working true gentleman whose family meant everything in the world to him.

Bobbie O’Brien, just as he had always done throughout his 84 years, had enjoyed life to the full hours before he passed away at his home in Gurtacullen, Clogheen .

The previous day he had tended lovingly to his vegetable garden and he died a few hours after returning home from his favourite weekly Sunday night out at the Glenview Lounge in Goatenbridge where he had spent an enjoyable few hours in the company of family, Jim and Margaret Meskell and many more dear friends listening to music.

For over 50 years Bobbie had made the short journey to Joan Butler’s premises in Goatenbridge with his wife Nell, who predeceased him by four years, his daughter Helen and other family members to dance the night away, listen to the music and conversing with his friends who made the night out a weekly ritual.

Bobbie, who learned how to dance in O’Briens hall in Goatenbridge, and his wife Nell were like “Fred & Ginger”, the couple loved to dance and a night spent in the company of his family and friends was his greatest joy.

Goatenbridge was the favourite destination but they would travel far and wide to concerts and were so proud of having passed on the love of Irish music and dancing to their children and grandchildren.

Nell always referred to the house as a “railway station” because of the traffic generated by four sons and five daughters and in later years by fifteen grandchildren and one great granchild.

It was never a quiet house as the great love of Irish music both he and Nell shared was passed on to their children.

Bobbie travelled the roads to take them to music and dancing lessons, attending competitions and concerts and the annual hunting of the wren was always a great occasion for members of the household.

Bobbie was born on February 11th, 1933 to Thomas and Margaret O’Brien. He had one brother John, his father died while he was a young boy and Bobbie was devoted to his mother who he looked after in ill health for many years.

He was married to Nell for almost sixty years and they had a loving family of four sons - Tommy, Johnny, Robert and Paddy and five daughters Margaret, Josephine, Helen, Anne and Catherine.

He was a kind hearted man and a great listener for them all. Bobbie always knew what to say and do and his caring and gentle ways made it easy to share a problem with him.

Bobbie started working at the early age of twelve and worked hard all his life. He worked with the ESB, the forestry and Shanbally and collected blackberries for Grubbs.

He gave years working for Gael Linn pools and at one time up to 1,200 in the surrounding areas were on his books.

For many years Bobbie drove his own bus as a contractor for CIE.

The O'Brien children were never late for school. He started by bringing his eldest daughter Margaret to school and did not retire until they were all finished school and until his grandson Robert had one year done in school.

He was gifted with his hands and set up his own farm after he married Nell starting off by buying three cows. He loved farming, loved the animals and enjoyed the powerful working partnership he formed with his wife Nell on the farm.

They milked cows by hand and then in later years by machine. Bobbie whizzing by in his red jeep or tractor was a familiar sight.

When Nell passed away, his son Robbie, helped out by his grandson Joseph, stepped up to support Bobbie on the farm.

To fall into Bobbie O’Brien’s company was an absolute pleasure, he loved meeting and talking to people wherever he went and his family took great comfort from the fact that he managed to do just that right up to his sudden demise.

Bobbie O’Brien’s Month's Mind mass take place this Monday, May 22nd at the Church of the Holy Family in Ardfinnan at 7.30 pm.