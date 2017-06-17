Well known Tipp Town musician dies

The late Patrick Power

There was profound sadness in the Tipperary area at the passing of a well known musician.

Patrick Power, , passed away at Cluain Arran in Tipperary town.

A native of Ballysaggart,County Kilkenny he went to live with his grandparents in Monard when he was nine years old.He was well known for playing music and singing.

A plasterer by trade he is survived by his sons Terry and James and daughter Josephine and his sister Colette.

His family have a strong association with football in Tipperary.

His father Bobby played minor football for the county winning an All-Ireland medal in 1934 and captaining the team in 1935 when they were defeated byayor in the final.His uncle Tom played senior football for Tipperary for a long number of years as well as playing on Munster and Railway cup teams.His aunt Emily was a member of Cumann n a bmBan and played camogie for Tipperary.she played on an Irish team that played in Gaelic prk, New York in 1934 against an American selection.