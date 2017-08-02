Carrick Swan Club mourns death of former hurling captain

Carrick Swan GAA Club's members extend their deepest sympathy to the family of Philip Delaney of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey and formerly of Curraheen, Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, who sadly passed away on July 19 aged 81 years.

Philip was a Swan Club stalwart during the 1950s.

He won a junior medal in 1955 and then won 2 senior hurling medals in 1958 and in 1959 when he captained the Swan hurling team.

Philip was an uncompromising player, who operated at centre-back.

During that period he had few equals on the playing field.

His strength and skill shone out for one so young. Philip's younger brother Dick also played with the Swan Club around this time.

Philip emigrated circa 1960 and his loss to the Swan Club was immense as he was regarded as a future leader.

He headed to the USA where he became a very successful businessman owning several pubs such as “Durty Nelly's” and “Delaney's” in the Bronx and “Jersey's” in Pequannock.

He never lost his love of hurling, and the Swan and Tipperary were very close to his heart.

He loved to reminisce when he came home on holiday. He had a deep abiding affection for the Swan Club and its people and that never waned regardless of his time away.

He was a great man to have a conversation with and was always happy to come home and share his stories.

Philip was actually immortalised in The Wolfe Tones' famous song "The Streets of New York". The lyric: "Had to borrow the money from Phil on the side" was a reference to Phil and his pub Durty Nelly's.

Philip is survived by his former wife Geraldine; his sons Michael and Noel; his daughter Siobhan Censullo and her husband Robert; his brother Dick Delaney and his wife Madeline; his grandchildren Karissa, Anthony, Morgan, and Jenna; and his great grandson Dajon.

He was pre-deceased by his sons Brendan and Patrick and his daughter-in-law Dawn.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Sean O'Shea, Swan GAA Club Secretary.