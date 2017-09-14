Dinny O'Dwyer was a deep rooted community man

On Friday, September 1, Denis O’Dwyer, Kilbreedy, passed to his eternal reward at St Benedict’s Ward, St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel.

Dinny, as he was affectionately known, had been in failing health for the last few years and his death was not unexpected.

Dinny, coming from one of most deep-rooted families in the parish, spent his entire life in his native place. He was a man of the soil and earned his living from the land. He was an esteemed member of the farming community, taking great pride, joy and fulfilment from his farming enterprises.

Upon retirement, he was seen regularly on his bike, going to the local shops for the newspaper, sight-seeing, visiting the neighbours and simply enjoying the new found freedom.

Dinny had a great interest in the GAA, nurtured during his childhood days in the local fields of his neighbourhood. He was a valuable member of the renowned Suir View teams of the 1950s, winning a Mid-Tipperary junior hurling medal in 1959.

With the introduction on the one club per parish rule, he joined the Boherlahan-Dualla club and it was only fitting that his coffin was draped in the colours of both clubs. Dinny was a quiet, gentle and unassuming person, full of wisdom and a wonderful family person. He had a great sense of God in his life and lived out his deep faith in a very practical way.

His remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, on Saturday evening, September 2, before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan. Following Requiem Mass on Sunday, he was laid to rest in Ardmayle cemetery.

Our deep sympathies to his wife Olive, daughter Alice, son TJ, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Siobhán, grandchildren Lorcan, Nicola, Catherine, Donnacha and Niamh, sister Mary, brother-in-law Seán, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.