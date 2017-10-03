The late Margaret Kelliher full of friendship and hope

Margaret Kelliher (née Walsh), Tubberadora, passed to her eternal reward at South Tipperary General Hospital on Saturday, September 23, after a short illness.

A nonagenarian, she was an independent person, full of friendship and hope. She was imbued with the Tubberadora spirit of old, which helped her on her journey in life. Her home was a regular port-of-call for her relatives and neighbours where they enjoyed her hospitality, kindness and positivity.

Ever conscious of the rich heritage of her surroundings, she, together with her late brother Tom, kept the history and folk memory of the locality alive.

Margaret was a member of the renowned Walsh hurling family, whose father, uncles and brother were All-Ireland medal winners. She too was skilled with the camán, representing her county at the highest level in the 1940s and winning a number of Munster medals in the process. It was fitting that the blue and gold of her local GAA club should drape her coffin and the club members should form a guard-of-honour.

Margaret was quite an industrious person. Home baking and cooking were the norm. The farmyard was a busy place, dotted with hens and chickens, ducks and turkeys, pet lambs and pigs roaming about the place.

Margaret, along with her neighbours, was instrumental in having a shrine erected to the memory of St Brigid at the well in Tubberadora. The tradition of saying special prayers and reciting the rosary in early August became an annual event, which was followed by refreshments at her home. This practice will be a monument to her memory.

Margaret’s remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Monday evening before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan.

Following Requiem Mass on Monday, September 25, concelebrated by Fr Joe Egan, Fr Tom Dunne and Fr Conor Moloney, she was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Mick and is deeply regretted by her sister Eileen Moloney, brother Conor, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.