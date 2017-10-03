Jim Maher was a man of wit and good company

On Wednesday, September 27, a large crowd gathered in Cappawhite Cemetery in a downpour of rain to inter the remains of Jim Maher, Rath, Anacarty.

Jim, of Rahyvira, Donohill, Co. Tipperary and late of Croughmarka, Doon, Co. Limerick, passed away on September 23. He was ill only for weeks but God knew best and took him to his heavenly home which he really deserved.

He was a most inoffensive man and was quiet happy playing bingo which he loved. Annacarty will miss him on Saturday nights.

The Cappawhite Day Care too will miss Jim. He loved every Thursday there and all his friends who played the cards with him miss his wit and company at the table.

To his dear wife Leila, brother Jack, sister Winnie, extended family, all send their sincere sympathy.