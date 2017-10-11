Gobnait O'Dwyer had strong Dualla links

The death occurred on Monday, October 2, at Cork University Hospital of Gobnait O'Dwyer, College Road, Fermoy, and late of Ballyvourney, Co. Cork. After Requiem Mass in Fermoy, interment took place in Our Lady’s Cemetery, Dualla, where prayers were recited by Fr. Joe Egan P.P.

She was wife of Michael O’Dwyer, formerly of Dualla and is survived by her daughter Eileen and four sons Tadhg, Seamus, Michael and John, grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is extended.

Michael is son of the late James and Bridie O’Dwyer, Dualla. His mother was Principal in Dualla National School from 1946-1951 and his father was a native of Ballinure.

Gobnait is sister-in-law of Nuala Leamy, Ballytarnsa, the late Fr. Jim O’Dwyer, buried in Duall, Sr. Josephine, Mercy Convent, Carrick-on-Suir, Mary Farrell, Ballyporeen and the late Pat O’Dwyer, Clonmel. Peace to her soul.