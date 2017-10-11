Margaret Mansfield's heart was always in Lower Nodstown

Margaret Mansfield née O’Dwyer, London and formerly of Lower Nodstown, died peacefully in her adopted city on Thursday, September 21.

To her family, friends and the people of Boherlahan, she was known as Peggy or one of the Twin O’Dwyers. Her twin sister Nora wasn’t just a sister but a life-long friend and confidant.

Peggy was one of 13 children, reared during the difficult years of the 1940s and 50s. Employment opportunities were few and she, in the company of her parents, William and Jane, and some of her siblings, headed for London in 1958 at the tender age of sixteen to join other members of the family. It was here that she spent almost 60 years of her life in a home from home environment.

Peggy’s heart was in Lower Nodstown. She, joining with family, made an annual visit to her native place to enjoy the peace and quiet of a rural environment and renew acquaintances with family, relatives and neighbours. Failing health in latter years prevented her from keeping up this tradition.

It was no surprise that it was her wish to be brought back for burial in her native place.

On Friday, October 6, her remains were reposed at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour, Cashel, before removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan and, following Requiem Mass on Saturday celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP, she was laid to rest in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Peggy is survived by her son John, daughter Lisa, grandchildren Eireann, Sadie and Kieran, brother Michael, sisters Breda and Nora, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.