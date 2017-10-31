Cashel's Eamonn Holmes 'knew a line of every song'

The sudden passing of a son, a brother, an uncle and a dear friend to everyone that knew him brought a deep sadness to the town of Cashel and surrounding area.

Eamonn Holmes was a stalwart in the town of Cashel, known and loved by all, young and old. His untimely passing on September 28th has left a void never to be filled which was evident in the pain etched in the faces of all who attended his funeral, which has rocked his family and the community to the core.

Being very proud of his roots, Eamonn loved the community spirit in Cashel, where he plied his trade as a painter/decorator and was a familiar sight around town where he would have a word for everyone who passed. His ability to engage conversation on any topic was remarkable, always having a coherent input and History was his passion. Everyone he met was greeted with a smile and by the time he left, they would be in hysterics as his quick wit knew no limits.

Eamonn also loved music, traditional music being his favourite and loved to demonstrate that powerful voice, No sing-song was complete without Nedser, as he was affectionately known, singing a few bars word perfect. As he would say himself, "he knew a line of every song".

On a personal note, we were friends for many many years and I always enjoyed his company immensely. He was always in up-beat mode and nothing fazed him. A common remark from him, whatever the situation was, " It will be alright tomorrow". His positive attitude was an inspiration to every-one that knew him, and I wish that I had been able to tell him that before his sudden passing.

While these thoughts are from a personal perspective, I have no doubt that every-one who knew him will concur, as he will be sadly missed.

Finally, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the extended Holmes family at this very sad time and our thoughts and prayers and with you.

Eamonn's Months Mind Mass will be celebrated on Sunday November 5th, in St John the Baptist Church Cashel at 12 noon.

Written by a friend