Jack O'Dwyer left a wonderful GAA legacy

The sympathy of St. Patrick's GAA Club is extended to Joan O’Donoghue and Catherine Ryan, daughters of the late Jack O’Dwyer of Corbally, Drangan.

The O’Dwyer family have a long association with St. Patricks GAA club going back to 1963 when Jack’s brother Billy lined out at corner back on the St. Patrick's team that won our first ever South Tipperary Junior Hurling title.

In recent years Jack’s grandsons have been prominent members of St. Patrick's under age teams with Seán Ryan helping Anner Gaels to a South Minor hurling title this year, James Ryan helping our under 14 hurlers to victory in the South Final of Feile and Bill Ryan was a member of Drangan National School football panel that reached the County Final recently.

In Lattin Cullen another grandson Thomas O’Donoghue is a prominent member of their hurling and football teams and won an All Ireland minor football medal with Tipperary in 2011 while Katie O’Donoghue is a prominent member of Lattin-Cullen ladies football teams and lined out with the Co. Tipperary under 16 team a few years ago.

Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.