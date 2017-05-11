Summer driving tips - it's not all open windows and 99s!

We’re quick to look for winter driving tips, but what about summer driving tips? Driving in the summertime is very different to driving in the depths of winter. Read on for some of our tips for safe and comfortable driving in summer.

Tyres

High summer temperatures and under-inflation exacerbate existing damage and weak spots, increasing the risk of punctures. Check tyre condition and pressures on your vehicle, as well as anything you might be towing, before a journey.

Overheating

Check your coolant reservoir, look for wet or white marks on coolant hoses and listen for the fan when your engine is idle. If you think anything’s amiss, have it looked at ASAP.

Signs of overheating: temperature gauge rising; warning lights; steam billowing out from the bonnet. Pull over to a safe place, turn off the engine, and wait at least a half hour for it to cool down fully before opening the bonnet.

Sun Glare

Keep window glass clean, repair scratches and chips and wear non light-reactive sunglasses.

Fuel

For efficiency use a roof box and close windows on the motorway to reduce drag; start air con when doors and windows are closed, and turn it off when the car has cooled; remember not to open windows and doors while the air con is on.

Increase tyre pressure if you’re carrying extra passengers and/or a lot of baggage.

Hayfever

Did you know that if you sneeze while driving at 110kph (70mph) you lose your vision for as much as 100 metres or roadway!

There are many hayfever treatments – always choose a non-drowsy form when driving. Wearing sunglasses, keeping a tissue to hand and closing air vents and windows can make your journey more comfortable.

Steering Wheel

Hate burning your hands when you get in to drive a hot car? Try this: Turn the wheel 180 degrees before getting out of the car. That way, the side you touch is in the shade while you're out.

Comfort

Plan your journey and don’t forget to take breaks if it’s a long drive.

The inside of your car can get very warm so wear cool clothes in high summer weather. However be cautious about loose summer footwear like flip flops, sandals or even bare feet – they can limit your control of the pedals.

Warm weather can make you feel drowsy so it’s a good idea to take a bottle of water to stay hydrated and alert.

And never forget to wear sunscreen! Most windscreens are treated to block both UVA and UVB rays, but side windows are not so sitting in your car is just like sitting out in the sun!