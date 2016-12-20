Deaths in Tipperary - December 20, 2016

The late Joe Howley

The death has occurred of Joe Howley of Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, and Mooncoin, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Michael and Mairéad. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Niamh, Sinéad, Aisling, Fionn and Aran, brothers Seamus and John, sisters Alice, Margaret and Mary, son-in-law Diarmuid, daughter-in-law Therese, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm with removal on Thursday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm followed by burial in the Christus Rex Cemetery, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late John Griffin

The death has occurred of John Griffin of Clonmel, and Killarney, Kerry.

Predeceased by his wife Nuala (nee Kehoe). Beloved father of Ann (Neville) and Susan (Carter). Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren Aoife, Conor, Emer, Danu and Morgan, sons-in-law Tommy and Duncan, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Jim O'Brien

The death has occurred of Jim O'Brien of Raheen Road, Old Bridge and late of St. Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; brothers Nicholas, Tony, Philip, Noel and John, sister Patricia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal today Tuesday to St. Mary's Church, Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Mary Ellis

The death has occurred of Mary (Maude) Ellis (née Cantillon) of Ballyhogan, Carrigatoher, Ballywilliam, Nenagh.

Beloved wife of the late Denis and loving brother of the late John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving brother Phil, sister-in-law Mary Cantillon, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Ballyhogan on Tuesday, 20th December, from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Ballywilliam Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 21st at 11am, burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

The late Ann O'Connell

The death has occurred of Ann O'Connell of Kinsale, Cork, and Cahir, Tipperary.

Loving wife of the late Denis and loving mother of Deirdre (Hegarty), Denis, Barry, Brian, Carol (Napier), and Patrick and sister of the late Rena. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister Mary, brothers Paddy and Joe, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Kinsale on Tuesday from 6pm followed by Removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Kinsale. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, funeral afterwards to St. Eltin's Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Kinsale Community Hospital.