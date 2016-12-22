Deaths in Tipperary - December 22, 2016

The late Carmel Binchy

The death has occurred of Carmel Binchy (née Jones) of Coleville Road, Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital after a recent short illness that was prefaced by wonderful care at Acorn Lodge. Wife of her late beloved Jim and mother of her cherished late son David. Sadly missed by her sons Brendan and Jim, daughter Barbara, sisters Irene and Stella, daughter-in-law Ann, Liobhan and Fiona, grandchildren, nieces, relations and friends.

Reposing at her son Brendan's home, Scotch Road, Cusker, Caherclough, Fethard Road, Clonmel on Thursday, 22nd December, from 5pm with family prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 23rd in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church at 1pm, followed by interment in St Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Catherine Kiely

The death has occurred of Catherine Kiely of Main Street, Ballyporeen.

Deeply regreeted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The late Maura Leahy

The death has occurred of Maura (Mary) Leahy (née Kelly), Clonmore, Templemore.

Wife of the late Lar. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary (Greene), Helen (Brennan) and Geraldine (Bourke), son Laurence, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Thursday evening from 6pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore, to arrive at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Gerald Nihill

The death has occurred of Gerald Nihill of Scart, Roscrea, and Leeds, England. Husband of Mary Gorman, formerly Clonan Avenue, Roscrea.

Removal from Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.