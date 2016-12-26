Deaths in Tipperary - December 26, 2016

The late Bridie O'Neill

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Neill (née Green), Toberaheena, Clonmel, on 24th December 2016. Suddenly, after a long illness at her residence. Bridie, very deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, daughters Fiona and Anne Maire, son Stephen, grandchildren Jack, Alex, Katy, William Hugh, Sophie and Ben, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Gene, sisters Nuala and Ann brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday (St. Stephen Day) evening from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown,on Tuesday at 12.45pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House Private on Tuesday. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

The late Celia Carroll

The death has occurred of Celia Carroll (née Hyland), Honeyview Estate, Clonmel.

Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of Sean and much loved mother of Brian, Paul, John and Orla. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Peggy (Brennan), Claire (Lonergan), Patsy (Hyland), Eithne (Hyland) and Therese (Hyland), brother John, daughter-in-law Susan, Orla’s partner Tony, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Monday (St Stephen’s Day) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

The late Maureen O'Keeffe

The death has occurred of Maureen OKeeffe (née O'Connor), Summer Hill Drive, Clonmel, and of late of Killorglin, Killarney, Co. Kerry, on 24th December 2016 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Melview Nursing Home Clonmel. Beloved wife of the late John and much loved mother to their late infant son Patrick, her sons Tom, Séan, Donal and Diarmuid and daughter Noreen (O’Reilly).

She will be greatly missed by her adored grandchildren Donal, Bobby, Aine, Ronan, Jack, Eoin, Aoife, Katie, Hannah, Sarah and Ella, daughters in law, son in law. Deeply regretted by her sisters Sr. Sheila-Ann, Una and Maeve, nephew, brother in law and many neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 4pm with removal at 6pm to Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church. Requiem Mass at 1pm on Tuesday burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Myra Brett

The death has occurred of Myra Brett (née Linehan), late of Castle Court, Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock in the Friary Church, Carrickbeg, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. House private.

The late Regina Finn

The death has occurred of Regina Finn (née Roche), Kilbrennal, Killenaule, on 25th December 2016. Predeceased by her husband Tim. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Martin, daughters Ann and Eleanor, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killenaule, at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Margaret Healy

The death has occurred of Margaret Healy on December 24th 2016, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, Cork, formerly of St. Laurence's Cheshire Home, Cork and Moonaloughra, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary. Beloved daughter of the late Michael & Josie (nee McGrath) Healy and dear niece of the late Patrick, Kathleen, Roger & Margaret (O'Brien) McGrath and the late Joe, Catchie, Mai, Aggie, Eileen and Kathleen Healy. Sadly missed by the O'Brien Family, Kilicane, Mitchelstown, her community in St. Laurence's, her relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown, on Tuesday (27th Dec.) from 5.30 to 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (28th Dec.) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late James Fahey

The death has occurred of James Fahey, Knockphellagh, Oola, Tipperary and formerly of Quinn, Co. Clare on December 24th 2016, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Sadly missed by his loving wife Janet, daughters Ann, Lorraine and Julie, sons Martin and Christopher, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Tuesday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 6.30 o’c to St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30 o’c followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

The late Willie Shanahan

The death has occurred of Willie Shanahan, Knockahorna, Borrisoleigh, in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of the Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea and the Oncology Unit, Limerick Regional Hospital. Sadly missed by his brother Tom, nephews Philip, Liam and Mossy, his close friend Catherine, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh, Tuesday evening, 27th December, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 28th December, at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Ileigh Cemetery. Donations if desired to Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

The late Helen Feeney

The death has occurred of Helen Feeney (née Hogan), Kiltillane, Templemore, on 24th December 2016, peacefully at home in the care of her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Barry, daughters, Linda (O'Grady), Lisa (Maher), Helen and Sarah (Morrissey), sons-in-law, Rob, Luke and Wesley, beloved grandchildren Abbie, Eoin, Barry and Ella, sisters, Mary Delaney, Anne Reynaud, Tessie Collins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, this Monday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. House private Tuesday morning.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

The late Helen Kelly Ryan

The death has occurred of Helen Kelly Ryan (née Kelly), Rossoulty, Upperchurch, at Nenagh Hospital (peacefully), surrounded by her family Finbarr, Evelyn, Eric, Kelly, Conor, Paddy and Breda Purcell and family. Predeceased by her husband Jacksie and her sister Mary; sadly missed her sons Finbarr, Conor, Padraig and J.C, brother Paddy, sister Rita, daughters-in-law, grandchildren,nieces, nephews.relatives and friends

Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Monday evening, 26th December, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 27th December, at 11.30am followed by burial in the local cemetery.