Deaths in Tipperary - December 28, 2016

The late Peggy Campion

The death has occurred of Peggy Campion (née Taylor), 5 Hillview, Clonoulty, Cashel, on December 27th, 2016 peacefully at her granddaughter Esther's residence surrounded by her family. Peggy, predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Christy, John and Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home Thursday evening from 5pm to 7:30pm. Arriving at St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in local cemetery.

The late Johanna Fleming

The death has occurred of Johanna (Joan) Fleming (née O'Meara), London and late of Laughton, Toomevara, peacefully in London. Beloved wife of Edward; sadly missed by her loving husband Edward and her brothers Tom and Liam, sister Maureen (Travers), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Ballinree Cemetery.

The late Bridget Barry

The death has occurred of Bridget Barry (née O'Meara), Ryninch, Ballina and formerly of Garryard, Silvermines, on December 26. Predecreased by her loving husband Jack, son Neilie, sisters Winefred, Mary and Margaret. Brothers Teddy and William. Deeply regretted by her daughters Breda, Mary, Joan, Pauline, Teresa and son John. Daughters in law Pauline and Noreen, sons in law Liam, Gerry, Ger, Matt and Eddie. Grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's funeral home, Killaloe on Wednesday 28th December at 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady and St. Lua's Church, Ballina for 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 29th at 11:30am with burial afterwards in Church grounds.