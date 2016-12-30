Deaths in Tipperary - December 30, 2016

The late Harry Bentley

The death has occurred of Harry Bentley, Pallas House, Toomevara, in his 91st year (peacefully) at Rivervale Nursing Home, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret (Ciss) Bentley. Deeply regretted by his loving family Henry, R.J, Ann (Boland), Geraldine (Mackey) and Kieran, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o'c with removal at 8 o'c to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 8.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'c followed by burial afterwards in Ballymackey Church Grounds.

The late James Corcoran

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Corcoran, Garrynagree, The Commons, Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Michael Doyle

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Doyle, Honeymount, Dunkerrin, Tipperary predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, brother Bernie, sister Kit. Deeply regretted by his sister Phil (Tooher), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends-

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Friday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to Dunkerrin Church, to arrive at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by interment in Dunkerrin Cemetery afterwards.

The late Elizabeth McCarthy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzy) McCarthy (née Larkin), Park View, Templemore, on 29th December 2016, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Sean. Deeply regretted by her son Sean (John), daughters, Bridget (Costigan), Margaret (Givens, Nenagh), Marian (Harkin), Noreen (Saunders), Betty (Delahunty), sister Johanna (Devaney, Dublin), sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore, Friday evening, from 5pm. removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, to arrive at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.