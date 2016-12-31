Deaths in Tipperary - December 31, 2016

The late Derek Hogan Snr

The death has occurred of Derek Hogan Snr, Riordan's Hill, Fethard Road, Clonmel. Peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by his wife Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving sons Derek and Casey, daughter Lyndsey, grandchildren Charlotte, Kenzie and Julia, brother Edward, sisters Lorraine (Long), Valerie (Guilfoyle) and Marian (Ryan), daughter-in-law Stacey, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday and Sunday from 3.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Monday to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Richard Fahy

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Fahy, Garravane, Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary /Limerick, on December 29th 2016, (suddenly). Deeply regretted by his brother Johnny, sisters Mary and Maggie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Our Lady Queen of Peace Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 6 o clock with removal at 8.30 o clock to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross. Reqieum Mass Sunday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Rearcross.

The late James Corcoran

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Corcoran, Garrynagree, The Commons, Tipperary.

Predeceased by his sisters Maureen, Judy and Kitty, his brothers Tommy, Willie and Martin. Deeply regretted by his wife Kathleen, his sisters Pauline (USA) and Olive (Freshford), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by Rosary. Removal on Monday at 11am to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for 11.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the ajoining churchyard.