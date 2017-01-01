Deaths in Tipperary - January 1, 2017

The late Michael Maher

The death has occurred of Michael Maher, Clonmel, peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by his brother Bobby. Beloved brother of Doreen (Twomey), Pat, Bernadette (Thomas) and Christopher. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon's Funeral Parlour on Monday from 5.00pm, with removal at 6.30pm to Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

The late Tom Dunphy

The death has occurred of Tom Dunphy, Golden, Cashel, on December 31st 2016, peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Tom, beloved brother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Paddy, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour Sunday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Margaret McCarthy

The death has occurred of Margaret McCarthy (née Hayes), Ardobireen, Golden, and formerly of Kilbreedy, Cashel, on December 31st 2016, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Cluain Árann, Tipperary. Margaret, deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Laura, sons Kevin and James, son-in-law Stuart, daughter-in-law Susan, Cora, loving granddaughters Ava, Abigail, Kayla and Amelia, brothers Maurice, Paddy, Connie, Tommy and Michael, sisters Eileen, Bridget, Catherine, and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluain Árann.

The late Brigid Treacy

The death has occurred of Brigid Treacy (née Murray), Shanacloon, Clonakenny, Roscrea, and formerly of Derrycallaghan, Moneygall, Co. Tipperary.

In the loving care of the Matron & Staff of The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Paddy and sister Mollie (Berkery), brothers Tommy, Sean & Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Seamus, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Orlaith, Stephanie & Caithlyn, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & large circle of friends.

Reposing at her son Seamus residence, Clonakenny on Sunday evening from 4.00 with removal at 6.30 arriving in Clonakenny Church at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.