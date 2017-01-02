Deaths in Tipperary - January 2, 2017

The late Mary Keating

The death has occurred of Mary Keating, Toureen, Cahir. Mary passed away peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Geoffrey and sister Joan (Boles). She will be sadly missed by her loving brothers TJ, Mickey, Bernie, Tony, Oliver and Matt, sisters Breeda (Noonan), Teresa (Healy)and Lily (Carter), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler on Tuesday morning for mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

The late Margaret McCarthy

The death has occurred of Margaret McCarthy (née Hayes), Ardobireen, Golden, and formerly of Kilbreedy, Cashel, on December 31st 2016, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at Cluain Árann, Tipperary. Margaret, deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, daughter Laura, sons Kevin and James, son-in-law Stuart, daughter-in-law Susan, Cora, loving granddaughters Ava, Abigail, Kayla and Amelia, brothers Maurice, Paddy, Connie, Tommy and Michael, sisters Eileen, Bridget, Catherine, and Maureen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour Monday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluain Árann.

The late John Morrissey

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Chiswick, West London and late of Davitt St., Tipperary Town. Funeral Arrangements later.

The late Michael Molloy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Molloy, Portland, Lorrha and Shannon Park, Portumna, Galway. Michael passed away on December 31st in the care of his family. He is sadly missed by Marian and their daughter Grainne, his sister Trena (Kelly, Galway), his brother Dom (Stoneyisland), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday January 2nd in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, from 6pm. Removal to St. Brigid's Church at 8pm. Requiem Mass for Michael will take place Tuesday January 3rd at 11am with funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

The late Philomena Murphy

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Murphy (née O'Dowd), 33 Oakfield Drive, Thurles, deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughter Grace, grandchildren, friend Pat, brothers Michael, Tom and Pat, sisters Kay, Marian, Lena and Theresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, 3rd January, 2017 from 4pm to 6.15pm, arriving at The Cathedral at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 at 11am, burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery.