Deaths in Tipperary - January 3, 2017

The late Kathleen Doyle

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doyle (née Murphy), Redmondstown, Clonmel.

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Kathleen deeply regretted by her loving family, son David, daughters Elaine and Jennifer, daughter-in-law Amanda, Elaine's partner Garry, Jennifer's partner Robert, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock, with removal to The Island Crematorium on Wednesday morning arriving at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.

The late Gerald Nugent

The death has occurred of Gerald (Gary) Nugent of Ballindoney, Grange, Clonmel.

Beloved father of Maria, Hazel and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren Dion, Elliot, Lucas, Keelan and Spencer, brother Kevin, nephews, niece, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Nicholas Church, Grange. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel. House private on Thursday morning please.

The late Edmund Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Edmund (Ned) Fitzpatrick of Greenmount, Newcastle, Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his son Tony, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, Darren, Jenny, James, Sarah, Elizabeth, great grandchildren, Evan, Ollie, Dylan, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives and his many friends. Remains reposing at Condon's funeral parlour this Tuesday, with removal to Saint Mary's Church, Newcastle at 7pm Requiem Mass, Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards to Mollough cemetery.

The late Tom O'Farrell

The death has occurred of Tom O'Farrell of Main Street, Ballyporeen.

Much loved brother of the late John and Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Ann, Kathleen, Helen and Teresa, Sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving to the church of the assumption Ballyporeen on Tuesday evening for 6pm. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The late Mary Duffy

The death has occurred of Mary Duffy (née Carey) of Dublin 9, and Moyne, Tipperary.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mother to Martin, Patrick, Ailbe and Marena. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Jerry, daughters-in-law Sandra, Maria and Shelly, her thirteen grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Tuesday with family in attendance from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Wednesday in Our Lady of Victories Church, Ballymun Road followed by interment in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The late Martin Hartigan

The death has occurred of Martin Hartigan of Kiltyrome Capparoe, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Bridget and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie and brother Christy. Sister-in-law Kathleen. Nephews, nieces relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Kilmore Graveyard.