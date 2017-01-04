Deaths in Tipperary - January 4, 2017

The late Margaret Walsh

The death has occurred of Margaret Walsh (née Barnes) of Ellesmere House, Nightingale Place, Chelsea, London and formerly Garrymore, Clonmel.

Margaret, sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Lora, son Robyn, brothers Johnny and Toby, sister Maryanne, grandchildren Kate, Orla, Andrew and Eva, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. ​Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm with removal to Ss Peter & Paul's Church on Friday morning, arriving at 11.45am for requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Alvin Boles

The death has occurred of Alvin Boles of Patricks Gate, Thurles and late of Jossestown, Fethard.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Jackie, son, daughters, father Stan, mother Kitty, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel this Wednesday evening from 4pm with removal at 7pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe. Requiem mass on Thursday morning at 11.30am, burial thereafter in The Good Shephard Cemetery, Gortnahoe.

The late Agnes Scwarc

The death has occurred of Agnes Scwarc (née Culligan) of Newcastle, Tipperary, and Fethard.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Amanda, grandchildren, her twin sister Ellen, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St John the Baptist Church, Lisronagh. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 o’clock. Funeral immediately afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team, South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Therese MacGowan

The death has occurred of Therese MacGowan (née Cahill) of Silvermines and late of Carney Commons, Nenagh, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Maurice and her cherished son Shane and daughter Siobhan. Son-in-law Anthony Hayes and also by Victoria. Extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines. Followed by private Cremation.