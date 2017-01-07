Deaths in Tipperary - January 7, 2017

The late Mary Fennessy

The death has occurred of Mary Fennessy (née O'Dwyer), Honeyview Estate, Clonmel. Peacefully in the care of the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, sadly missed by her loving family John, sons Ronan and Garry, brothers Martin, Danny and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 4 o'clock with evening prayers at 6.30 o'clock. Removal on Sunday morning at 11.20 o'clock to St.Oliver's church for requiem mass at 12 noon. Funeral thereafter to Moyglass cemetery.

The late Denis Lenihan

The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) Lenihan, Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary on 6th January 2017, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Janie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home Newport this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Rearcross. Requiem Mass on Monday 9th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Denis O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Denis O'Dwyer, Maple Lodge, Rathmore, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Kilmore, Gooldscross, Co. Tipperary, on January 5th 2017. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Loving husband of Pat and father of Seamus, Donal and Patrick. Will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Church.

The latel Kathleen Kelly

The death has occurred of Kathleeen Kelly (née Letsome), Boulabane, Roscrea, in her 88th year, predeceased by her husband Martin. Peacefully in the loving care of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Beloved mother of Michael, Margaret and Joan, daughter-in-law Kay, sons-in-law Tim and John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Curraguneen arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.