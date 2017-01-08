Deaths in Tipperary - January 8, 2017

The late Liamie Doherty (Doc)

The death has occurred of singer/performer/musician Liamie Doherty (Doc), 39 Ard Muhire, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at O'Dwyers funeral parlour, Carrick on Suir, on Monday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to St. Bridget's Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

The late Breda Moroney

The death has occurred of Breda Moroney, Heywood Road, Clonmel, on 7th January 2017 peacefully at St. Bridget’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir. Very deeply regretted by her loving sister Agnes, brother-in-law Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem mass at 11am on Monday. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care St. Bridget’s Hospital.

The late Maureen Caplice

The death has occurred of Maureen Caplice (née Russell), Rehill, Ballylooby, Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband John, will be very sadly missed by her loving family Bridget(McGrath) Joan, Tommy, Mary (Harpur), Mike and Eileen, sister Nellie, niece Joan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital mortuary, Clogheen on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's church, Ballylooby on Monday morning for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Burncourt cemetery.

The late Mary Dunne

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (née Cleary), Glenbane, Lattin, Tipperary, on January 6th 2017, peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen. Mary, predeceased by her husband Timothy, sons Artie and Pat, son-in-law Michael (Kelly). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Joan and Breda, son Sean, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Kay and Marie, sister Sadie, brothers Paddy, Michael and Ollie, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm and burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Denis Lenihan

The death has occurred of Denis (Denny) Lenihan, Rearcross, Newport, Tipperary on 6th January 2017, peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing home. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Janie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's funeral home, Newport this Sunday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady of the Visitation Church, Rearcross. Requiem Mass on Monday 9th at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.