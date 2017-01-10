Deaths in Tipperary - January 10, 2017

The late Dan Butler

The death has occurred of Dan Butler, Glencallahan, Burncourt, Cahir,On January 8th 2017. Father of the late Paul. Deeply regretted by his wife Marie, sons Liam and Barry, daughter Marina, son-in-law Rory, grandson Conor, brother Seamus, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Burncourt Church on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Cosgrove

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bid) Cosgrove (née O'Connor), Slievenamon Road, Drimnagh and formerly of Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on 8th January 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod; beloved wife of the late Andy, adored mam of Anna and the late Andrew, Marie and John and loving mother-in-law of Paul, Therese and the late John.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Anna, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Tara, Cathy, Seán, James, Jane and Sarah, great-grandchildren Adam, Erin, Katie, Amy, Megan, Lucy and Luke, cousin Biddy, sisters-in-law Sheila and Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11am in Maryfield Nursing Home Chapel, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The late John Flack

The death has occurred of John Flack, 14, Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir.

Removal on Tuesday from Walsh’s Funeral Home at 12 noon to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Piltown Cemetery. Strictly no flowers. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

The late John Maher

The death has occurred of John Maher, Clonakenny, Roscrea, bravely fought after a long illness and peacefully at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Annette, daughters Emma and Niamh, son Sean, brothers Pat and Ger, sisters Marie, Margaret, Sadie, Carmel and Chris, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4.00 with rosary at 8.00. Private removal from his residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30 arriving in Clonakenny Church for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

The late Patrick Ryan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan, Newtown, Holycross, Thurles.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sister Annie, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 11th January, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 12th January, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.