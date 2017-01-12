Deaths in Tipperary - January 12, 2017

The late Philip Seal

The death has occurred of Philip Seal, Ballyrichard, Drangan, Thurles, and formerly Leicester. on January 10th 2017. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving mam Francis, sisters,Tracy and Linda, brother Robert, sons Kelsey and Stephen, daughters Jennifer and Kim, and their mother Josephine, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his kind neighbours Ned and Margaret Mullally, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Brett's Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Saturday January 14th from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday 16th January at 1pm to the Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for 3pm

The late Anne Lonergan

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Lonergan (née Connolly), Grenepark, Dundrum and late of Ardmayle, Cashel, on January 10th, 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Joe, son Philip, daughters Marie, Helen and Jane, sister Peggy, grandchildren, Karen, Joseph, Áine, Daniel, Aidan and Kieran great-grandson Jack, sons-in-law Mike and Martin, daughter-in-law Mags, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum, on Thursday evening from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11:30am, followed by burial in St Senan's Cemetery, Knockavilla.

The latle Philomena Kehelly

The death has occurred of Philomena Kehelly, Church Street, Cahir. Philomena will be sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, relations, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Thursday evening, from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Friday morning for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly (née Ryan), Farney Bridge, Holycross, Thurles, and Bundoran, Donegal.

In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Pre deceased by her husband Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary (Munday, Bundoran), sister Joan (O'Neill), brother Patsy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, fellow residents, neighbours.

Reposing at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday 12th January from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary English

The death has occurred of Mary Engish (née Sheridan), Clonroad, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of Nenagh, on January 11, 2017 (peacefully), in the care of the staff of Cahercalla Community Hospital.

Predeceased by her brother Eddie

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Leo, sons John, Tomás and Seamus, daughters-in-law Bairbre, Martina and Michelle, grandchildren, sister Peg, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis Street, Ennis from 5.30 o'c. to 7.30 o'c. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 o'c. in Ennis Cathedral with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cahercalla Hospital. House private.

The late Johanna (Babs) Ryan

The death has occurred of Johanna (Babs) Ryan (née Mullally), Crumlin, Dublin, and formerly of Clonakenny, Roscrea, on January 10 (passed peacefully), in the tender care of the staff at Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, in her 102nd year, beloved wife of the late Stephen and mother of Patrick (deceased), Phyllis, John, Elizabeth, Ann, Andy, Stephen and Liam; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Friday from 5.00 pm. to 7.30 pm. Funeral on Saturday after 11.30 am. Mass in St. Agnes's Church, Crumlin Village to Mount Jerome Cemetery. Enquiries please to Brian McElroy Funeral Directors, Crumlin Village, Tel: 01 455 9101.