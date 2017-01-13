Deaths in Tipperary - January 13, 2017

The late Billy Foley

The death has occurred of Billy Foley, Agar's Lane, Friar Street, Cashel, on January 12th 2017, peacefully at home. Beloved brother of the late Jimmy and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, family Liam, Teresa, Seamus, Aileen, Annette and Eamonn, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister Margaret-Mary, brother John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Billy Foley’s Lounge Bar, Friar Street, this Friday evening from 5.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Brigid Halpin

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bab) Halpin (née Davis), Killusty, Fethard on 12th January 2017 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband Mick and grandson Colm. Beloved mother of Mary (Cahill), Paddy, Tom, Brid (Kearney), Alice (Gorman) and Michael. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late May Hennessy

The death has occurred of May Hennessy (née Kenneally), Main Street, Ballyporeen and formerly of Araglen. Wife of the late Tom, cherished mother of Maureen, Jean and Seamus. Sadly missed and deeply mourned by her son, daughters, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-granchildren, great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Nonie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital Clogheen on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church of The Assumption, Ballyporeen at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The late May Jess

The death has occurred of May Jess, Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, on January 11th 2017 in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Deer Park Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers John and Dominic, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am and funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The late James O'Mahoney

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Mahoney, Dillon St. Tipperary Town and formerly Monour, Kilross, Co. Tipperary on 11th January 2017. Predeceased by his wife Mona, deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Charleen and Vanessa, grand-daughters Lesley and Jessica, grand-sons Barry and Robbie, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Friday from 6.00pm; removal at 7.30pm to St Michael’s Church, Tipperary. Funeral Mass Saturday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Yvonne Slaughter

The death has occurred of Yvonne Slaughter (née Ryan), Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Thurles, on January 8th 2017, tragically, deeply regretted by her loving husband Brendan, daughter Eabhe, son Gavin, father Martin, mother-in-law Mary, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Sunday from 4 - 7pm, with rosary at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

The late John Carroll

The death has occurred of John Carroll, Railway View, Roscrea, and formerly of Roscrea Road, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly. Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family. Predeased by his brother Billy and sister Mary (Hartigan). Husband of Mary (nee Delaney) and father of Geraldine, Denise and Angela. Sadly missed and loving remembered by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Des and Patrick, grandchildren Kayden and Aaron, brother Seamus, sisters Margaret (Lewis), Sheila (Kavanagh) and Ann (Doyle), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter Denise's residence, Roscrea Road, Shinrone, on Friday from 4 o'clock untill 8 o'clock. House strictly private after 8 o'clock. Private removal on Saturday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.