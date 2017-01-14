Deaths in Tipperary - January 14, 2017

The late Marie Creedon

The death has occurred of Marie Creedon (née Dempsey), Cappagh, Cappawhite, on January 13th 2017, unexpectedly. Beloved wife of Jerry and loving mother of Cathal, Niall, Diarmuid, Niamh and Cian; sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Eileen and Babs, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Saturday evening from 5.30 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.

The late Teresa Heffernan

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Heffernan (née O'Connor), Ballinglanna, Lattin, Tipperary, on January 13th 2017. Predeceased by her husband Sean and son Donal. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Enda, Ian, Dick, Tony and Martin, sister Mary (Taaffe), daughters-in-law Sandra, Kathleen, Mary, Myra and Johanna, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary on Sunday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Lattin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am and funeral afterwards in the Lattin Old Cemetery.

The late Richard Murray

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Murray, formerly of Carrigahorig, Nenagh, and Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna, Galway / Nenagh, Tipperary / Moneygall, Offaly, suddenly in the care of Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna, Co. Galway on Thursday, January 12, 2017. He will be sadly missed by his sister Madge (Stapleton), brother in law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday, January 14th, at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, from 5.30pm - 7pm. Requiem Mass for Dick will take place on Sunday, January 15th, at 11am in Dignity Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Castletown Cemetery, Moneygall, Co Offaly.