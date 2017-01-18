Deaths in Tipperary - January 18, 2017

The late PaJoe Hewitt

The death has occurred of PaJoe Hewitt, 38 Collins Park, Thurles Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his wife Josephine, deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Patrick and Paul, daughters Teresa, Susan and Joanne, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave, to arrive at 9.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Patricia Boland

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Boland (née Griffin), Wolfe Tone Terrace, Nenagh.

In the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband Tony. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 6.30pm followed by Removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in Kenyon Street Cemetery.