Deaths in Tipperary - January 19, 2017

The late Ita Ryan

The death has occurred of Ita Ryan (Matt) (née Slattery), Reafadda North, Hollyford, Tipperary, on January 18th, 2017 peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Predeceased by her husband Matthew and son Pat. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Liam Ryan, Golden, daughters Nora Kennedy, Donaskeigh and Shiela Allis, Hollyford, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Jodi, sons-in-law Michael and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Thursday evening, from 5:30pm with removal at 8:00pm to St Joseph's Church, Hollyford. Requiem Mass Friday at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, ''Riversdale'', Riverstreet, Killenaule, on 17th January 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Hannah (nee Bourke). Predeceased by his daughter Margo, grandchildren Declan and Laura, his twin sister Sr. Catherine, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by his sons John, Jim, Damien and Liam, his daughters Juliana, Bernie, Geraldine, Ann Marie, Dolores, Helen, Paula and Martina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, his brother John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, 19th January, from 4.30 o'c to 8 o'c. Removal on Friday morning at 11 o'c, to St. Mary's Church, Killenaule for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c., followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations to the friends of St. Anthony's Unit.

The late Aidan Ronayne

The death has occurred of Aidan Ronayne, Dublin Road, Thurles/ Limerick / Fermoy, Cork.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore, Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Breda, brothers Edmond, Michael and Sean, sister Marie, sisters-in-law Sandra and Frances, nieces, nephews, grandniece, grandnephew, aunts uncles, cousins, relatives, friends and Brothers of Charity Community.

Reposing at Hugh Ryans Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday, 19th January, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Friday 20th at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only.

The late Emila Martin

The death has occurred of Emila (Mella) Martin (née Evans), Ballybeg, Littleton, Thurles, retired postmistress, Littleton. Predeceased by her husband Matthew. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Harry and Willie, daughter Annette.

Reposing at Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles on Friday, 20th January, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Littleton at 7.30pm. Funeral Service on Saturday, 21st, at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Elizabeth Coniry

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Coniry (née Lewis), Aglish, Borrisokane.

Funeral Arrangements Later