Deaths in Tipperary - 20-1-17

The late John Morrissey

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Chiswick, West London and late of Davitt St., Tipperary Town, on December 23rd 2016. Sadly missed by his loving family.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Bolton Road, Grove Park, London on Wednesday, 25th January, at 12,30pm and burial afterwards in Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Road, London.

The late John McEvoy

The death has occurred of John McEvoy, Clonmel. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Elizabeth Coniry

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liza) Coniry (née Lewis), Aglish, Roscrea, and Portumna, Galway, peacefully on Wednesday, January 18th, in the loving care of Portumna Retirement Village. She was predeceased by her husband Micheál, son Pat, sister Bridie and brothers Gus and Martin. Deeply missed by her children, Mike, Bernie, Annette, Carmel, Noel and Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Billy Joe (Holyhead, Wales), sisters Dolly (Killimor, Co. Galway), Margaret (Spain) and Phyllis (Dunkerrin), nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing Friday, January 20th, in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, St. Brendan's Road, Portumna from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass for Liza will be on Saturday, January 21st, in Church of The Assumption, Aglish, Co. Tipperary at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

The late John Hanly

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Hanly, Cork Road, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Red House, Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick, on 19th January 2017 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen (Sr. Angela, Drumcondra), brothers Michael, Bernard and Noel (Melbourne), sisters-in-law Margaret, Lelia and Mary, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Friday evening, from 5.30 o'clock with removal at 7.30 o'clock to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 o'clock, burial afterwards in Clonkeen Cemetery.

The late Breda Younge

The death has occurred of Breda Younge, Killamoyne, Borrisoleigh, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital. Predeceased by her brother Tom and sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Stapleton's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday evening, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Ileigh Church arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.