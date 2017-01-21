Deaths in Tipperary - January 21, 2017

The late John McEvoy

The death has occurred of John McEvoy, Clonmel, suddenly at St. Teresa's Nursing Home, Cashel following a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, Marion, daughter Kim, brother Denis, sister Mary, father-in-law John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Saturday evening from 5.30 o'clock with removal to SS Peter & Paul's church at 8.15 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12.30 o'clock. Private cremation service on Monday at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends Of South Tipperary General Hospital.

The late Alice Horan

The death has occurred of Alice Horan (née Loughnane), Knocklucas, Mountain Road, Clonmel, at South Tipperary General Hospital in her 90th year. Formerly of Co Clare and London. Predeceased by her daughter Marie (Grace). Beloved wife of Patrick and loving mother of Desmond. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren Nicola, Gill and David, great-grandchildren Louis, Jack, Lexi, Luke, Georgia and Harry, sister Nell (Fahey), son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Catherine, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Sunday evening from 5.30pm, with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Phylis Keating

The death has occurred of Phylis Keating (née Landers), Barrack Hill, Clogheen on January 19th 2017. Wife of the late Larry. Deeply regretted by her sisters Christine, Margaret and Pauleen, brothers-in-law Geoffrey and Frank, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St Theresa's Hospital, Clogheen on Tuesday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St Mary's Church, Clogheen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Rodney McManus

The death has occurred of Rodney McManus (Mac), Bohercarron, Emly, Tipperary, suddenly on 20th January 2017. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Lisa, daughters Marie, Hannah and Niamh, sons Steven and Thomas, sisters Diana and Irene, his dear friends and neighbours, his devoted dogs Ella and CoCo. House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Michael O'Neill

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickey) O'Neill, Clonganhue, Cappawhite, Tipperary on January 19th 2017, unexpectedly at his residence. Sadly missed by his loving sister Ann, brothers Danny, Anthony, Pa and Seanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts Teresa and Julia, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Saturday evening from 5 o’c with removal at 7.30 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite; Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late William Scott

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Scott, Grawn, Ballingarry, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, sons Sean and Kevin, daughter-in-law Annmarie, sisters, brother, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the ajoining cemetery.

The late Arthur Wilson

The death has occurred of Arthur (Attie) Wilson, Rathkenny, Drangan, Tipperary.

Funeral Arrangements Later