Deaths in Tipperary - January 22, 2017

The late James Lynch

The death has occurred of James Lynch, St Michael’s Ward, St Patrick’s, Cashel and late of Kickham Street, Clonmel and Glenbower.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 5pm with removal at 6pm to Ss Peter and Pauls Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Ballyneale cemetery.

The late PJ Jackman

The death has occurred of P.J. Jackman, Rathduff, Golden, Tipperary on January 21st 2017, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff in Cluainn Arann, Tipperary surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his wife Geraldine, daughter Lizanne, brothers Dick and Owen, sisters Marie, Helen, Noreen, Ann, Margaret and Susan, aunt Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence this Sunday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 2.30pm followed by Burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cluainn Arann.

The late Eileen Egan

The death has occurred of Eileen Egan (née Quinlivan), Clonmore, Cahir, Tiperary, (wife of the late Tom), who died peacefully in the wonderful care of Rathkeevan Nursing Home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Tony, John, Donal, Eamon, and Gerard, daughter Catherine, special grandaughter Donna, sisters Margaret and Anna, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Monday for 11.00am Funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Janet Ryan

The death has occurred of Janet Ryan (formerly Daly) (née Drennan), Whitecastle Lawns, Athy, Kildare, and Emly, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Reposing at her son Richard Daly's residence, Paudeenourstown, Athy, Sunday, from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The late Monica Duggan

The death has occurred of Monica Duggan (née O'Brien), Townspark, Cahir, (wife of the late Michael), who passed away peacefully in the exceptional care of St. Clare's ward, St.Patrick's hospital, Cashel. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and John, daughter Noreen, brother John (Murphy) sister, Phil (Shine) daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5.30oc. to 7.30oc.arriving at St. Mary's Church Cahir at 8.00oc. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Patrick O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) O'Dwyer, New Road, Kilfeacle, on 21st January 2017. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, sisters Teresa, Alice & Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town Sunday from 5.30pm; removal at 7.00pm to St Patrick’s Church, Kilfeacle. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly (née Manton), Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles.

Predeceased by her son Denis, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Seamus, Francis and Paschal, daughter Rita, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home, Thurles on Sunday evening, 22nd January, 2017 from 5pm to 7.30pm, arriving at St. Mary's Church, Moyne at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, 23rd J