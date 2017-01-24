Deaths in Tipperary - January 24, 2017

The late Liam Ahearne

The death has occurred of Liam Ahearne, late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

Predeceased by Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving partner Annette, sons Eddie, Colin, Liam, John, Brian, David and Paul, daughter Debbie, brother John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Immaculata (Mack) Bourke

The death has occurred of Immaculata (Mack) Bourke (nee Breen) late of ‘Sancta Maria’, Palmers Hill, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, daughters Fiona and Aisling, sons-in-law Aidan and Eddie, grandchildren Hayden, Jake, Daniel and Evan, brothers Phil, Michéal, Noel, Thomas and Raymond, sisters Mary and Helena, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30am followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Sr. Margaret (Sr. Stan) Finn

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret (Sr. Stan) Finn, late of the Presentation Convent, Clonmel and Dualla, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by her loving community, her sister, Sr.de Pazzi (Presentation Convent, Farranree, Cork), her brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and many friends.

Reposing in the Convent Chapel on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm with evening prayer at 5.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St.Mary's Parish Church, Irishtown arriving at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial thereafter in the Convent Cemetery.

The late Ann Moore

The death has occurred of Ann Moore (nee Crotty) late of Sunlawn Affane, Cappoquin, Co. Waterford and formerly of Heywood Road, Clonmel.

Loving mother of the late Sinéad and grandmother of the late Zac Coffey. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Áine Coffey, son Seán, brothers Jimmy, Robert, and Thomas, sisters Joan Guidera, Geraldine McDonald and Deirdre Crotty, son-in-law Mark Coffey, father-in-law Edward Moore, grandsons Conall Moore and Joshua Coffey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Lying in repose at Aidan Walsh & Sons Funeral Home, Cappoquin on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by Funeral Prayers. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am In St. John The Baptist’s Church, Affane, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Denis Connolly

The death has occurred of Denis Connolly, late of Sarsfield Street, Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Moira and his cherished daughters Gail and Helen. Grandchildren Kayla, Matthew and Anna. Sister Betty (Spain). Sons-in-law Michael and Declan. Brother-in-law Jim, Sister-in-law Joan. Nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St.Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

The late Mona (Mary Monica) Micks (nee Quinlan)

The death has occurred of Mona (Mary Monica) Micks, late of Arraghmore, Carrig Birr.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tony, brothers Tim and Paddy, sisters Kathleen and Rose. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Nuala (S.r Evangelist S.A.) and Carmel and her brother Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Carrig Church grounds, Birr, Co. Offaly.

The late Sheila Bergin

The death has cocured of Sheila Bergin, late of Clyduff, Roscrea.

Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm arriving in Dunkerrin Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

The late Patrick Carroll

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Carroll, late of Grove St. Roscrea.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The late Bridget Jackman

The death has occurred of Bridget Jackman (nee Callanan) late of St. Helens, Merseyside, UK and formerly Parnell Street, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Vincent. Deeply regretted by her son Kevin, grandchildren Michael and Claire, great-grandchildren Mikie and Katie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 25th January, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 26th, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

The late Winnie Maher

The death has occurred of Winnie Maher (nee Kirwan), late of Forgestown, Horse & Jockey, Thurles, Beloved wife of the late Dan.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Sr. Maria (Carmelite Monastery, Roebuck), son Seamas, brother Tom, sisters-in-law Norrie and Rita, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Thurles this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to Moycarkey Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by Burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.